Police have offered an unspecified reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator of Saturday’s bombing at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rally at White City Stadium.
In a statement, police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said while the number of the injured was 49, there could be more who were yet to report for medical attention.
Charamba also said crime scene experts were now investigating the matter.
ED bomb latest: Police offer reward
