Denver’s delinquency continues

OLD habits die hard. Caps United midfielder Denver Mukamba is refusing to change his accustomed behaviour as he continues to play truancy having failed to turn up for training again yesterday, which has left the club in a quandary of how to deal with the situation.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

And with the Green Machine making the trip to Ascot for a date with Chapungu at the weekend before the league programme takes a two week-break, he is unlikely to feature for the former champions.

The Harare giants watched Mukamba’s way ward behaviour from a distance while he was at Dynamos, but now they are experiencing first- hand the kind of player they have on their books.

After working so hard to try mould him into a better and disciplined player since they took him on board on loan from rivals Dynamos, coach Lloyd Chitembwe must naturally have been disappointed with his behaviour thus far.

The talented midfielder has not made a huge impact, despite exhibiting some flashes of brilliance in the few games he has played for Makepekepe.

And Caps United’s hopes of winning the championship again after the success story of 2016 continues to wilt.

They are in sixth place and 15 points off the pace on the league table after 16 rounds of matches. As the transfer window opens on July 1, the great question of the day, is how they will handle the Mukamba issue. Caps have some option to weigh as the window reopens.

Chitembwe might not want to concede defeat in this situation and might choose to keep trying to rabilitate the player, particularly having seen him produce flashes of his old form though in bits.

But then again, can he sacrifice success on the altar of wanting to help someone who lacks commitment and focus?

The Green Machine might decide to offload him considering they would want to regroup as they try to cover lost ground in the second half of the season.

Caps may not want to continuously have the Mukamba side show as they focus on a powerful second half of the season.

The player has struggled for fitness through the course of the first half of the season and Caps know they have enough in their ranks to continue, especially with Peter Moyo having hit top form for the Green Machine.

Mukamba seemed to have reformed under Chitembwe, but his continued absence has raised questions about his commitment to the game.