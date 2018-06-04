DeMbare thrashed at Gibbo

DYNAMOS’S troubles continued when they were handed their heaviest defeat of the season so far by Triangle in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Triangle . . . . (1) 3

Dynamos . . . . . . 0

Collin Dhuwa fired in a memorable hat trick to steer the home side to a famous victory, which sunk the visitors deeper into crisis.

Dhuwa opened his account for the day in the 11th minute before he scored two more in the 65th and 82nd minutes.

Dynamos had to play almost half an hour with 10 men after skipper, Ocean Mushure was given his marching orders in the 66th minute as he protested Triangle’s second goal.

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro was naturally ecstatic after the win.

“I always believe that there is always a first time, since we had not beaten Dynamos in the league and we did not let that affect us and we tried not to look what is happening in the Dynamos camp,” he said.

“I was very happy because we scored at a good moment and the second goal came at the right time as we killed them off.”

Dynamos assistant coach, Lloyd Chigowe, who stood in for the returning Lloyd Mutasa, who is away on international duty, felt his team was hard done by the match officials.

“It was an evenly balanced match, which means we had our own chances, but the match officiating was pathetic, I think it’s time the Premier Soccer League should look at issues of match fixing,” he said.

“When Triangle scored their second goal, we had a player lying down injured, but the referee allowed play to continue. When our captain protested, he was given a red card.”

Dynamos players started off nervously and were subjected to pressure by the home side in the early stages of the match.

Pascal Manhanga played a good match for the home side.

Teams:

Triangle: T Chilenga, R Kawondera, A Chiveya (R Mlanga 1min), K Chigwida, D Dzinyai, T Mavhunga, P Manhanga, C Dhuwa, R Madamombe,P Bhamusi (E Mawuna 87min), L Nhamo (A Murimba 87min)

Dynamos: B Mwandimutsira, P Makaha, G Mukambi, Jigere, J Marufu, B Moyo, C Kapupurika, M Mukumba, Q Kangadzi, R Manuvire ( 80 min), O Mushure, R Matova (E Mandiranga 50min)