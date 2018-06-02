DeMbare target fresh start

DYNAMOS players have decided to stand up and take the responsibility of the club’s woeful run in the league after they set themselves a target of at least seven consecutive wins beginning with the tricky away tie against Triangle at Gibbo tomorrow afternoon.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

The ailing Harare giants have dismally failed to find a solution to the club’s troubles on the field play, which has seen them firing and rehiring coach Lloyd Mutasa in a space of three weeks.

After enjoying the pre-season favourites tag, the Glamour Boys are reeling in 11th place just two points above the relegation zone, three matches before the halfway stage of the season.

In a week where the Dynamos circus took another twist with the executive firing interim coach Biggie Zuze and begging Mutasa, who is away with the Cosafa team to come back, the players have taken it upon themselves to change the clubs’ fortunes.

“Results are coming beginning this Sunday at Triangle. We have given ourselves a target of winning at least seven on the trot starting at Triangle. We want to go seven to eight matches without dropping any points to try and bring back some consistency in our results,” captain Ocean Mushure said.

“We are looking to collect maximum points at Triangle because we are not happy with the position we are in. We have to fight as a team so that we can begin to climb up the ladder to where we belong.

“It’s going to be a tough match if we put our maximum we will win because in terms of quality I think we are better than them. It requires maximum effort from everybody because every team we play give their all against us.”

With Mutasa away on national duty, Lloyd Chigowe, goalkeepers’ coach Zondai Nyaungwa and team manager Richard Chihoro took charge of the training session this week.

Mushure said they were not affected by the changes that have been taking place in the technical department.

“Our job is to play football so we concentrate of working hard in training regardless of which coach is there because we always want to win and please our fans,” he said.

Triangle have been tough proposition at their home ground this season winning four of their six matches and are in seventh, three points behind third placed Highlanders.

Fixtures

Today: FC Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Mandava), Herentals v Nichrut (NSS), Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro), Bulawayo City v Yadah (Barbourfields)

Tomorrow: CAPS United v Mutare City Rovers (NSS), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve), Triangle United v Dynamos (Gibbo)