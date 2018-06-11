DeMbare finally win

DYNAMOS finally remembered how to win after beating Mutare City Rovers in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League yesterday at Vengere Stadium yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN RUSAPE

Mutare City Rovers . . . (0) 0

Dynamos . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Prior to yesterday’s match, DeMbare had picked just two points from their previous four games and had sunk too close to the relegation zone for comfort.

This was only the fourth win for Dynamos after 16 matches as they have gone through a rough first half of the season.

The Glamour Boys came into the match smarting from a 3-0 defeat against Triangle last weekend.

Second half substitute Tawanda Mucheke scored the important goal in the 82nd minute.

Lloyd Chigove who was standing in for coach Lloyd Mutasa, who is away on international duty, said the victory was a huge relief as they had repaid their faithful fans with the win.

‘’We are relieved after the win considering we were coming from a 3-0 defeat against Triangle and we have repaid the fans that have stood by us with a win. We created more chances than Mutare City and they lost concentration at the end of the match and we scored,’’ he said.

Rovers interim gaffer Ndenga Matsika admitted that they lacked concentration towards the end of the match.

‘’We lost focus towards the end of the match and we conceded a late goal, but otherwise we played well and now we are going to the back drawing board. We were hoping to collect at least a point today but we failed in that regard,’’ he said.

The match started on a slow note with both sides weighing each other out and it was Dynamos who had the first chance in the 16th minute but striker Cleopas Kapupurika fluffed the opportunity with only Tafadzwa Dube to beat.

Three minutes later Kapupurika set up Quality Kangadzi who also failed to beat Dube.

Veteran striker Washington Pakamisa almost put the home side ahead, but headed wide in the 23th minute.

Dynamos goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani came to the rescue of his side after making an acrobatic save from striker David Mangesi’s strike in the 35th minute.

Five minutes later Kangadzi exchanged passes with Kapupurika, who missed a sitter with Dube at his disposal.

Rovers had a good start in the second half after former Dynamos player Pakamisa set up Brian Chinhoyi, who shot wide from a close range in the 53rd minute.

Matsika made a tactical substitution in the 57th minute bringing in Evans Chikwakwai for the ineffective Malvern Moyo.

Dynamos’ prayers were answered in the 82nd minute when second half substitute Tawanda Macheke thrust them into the lead after taking advantage of a defensive error to score from close range.

Teams:

Mutare City Rovers: T Dube, P Gumbo, G Jimu, W Mafa, L Mangayira, T Jeffereys, W Pakamisa, M Moyo (E Chikwaikwai 57th minute), K Njovo, B Chinhoyi, D Mangesi

Dynamos: S Chinani, P Dube, R Matova, M Machazane, G Mukambi, B Moyo, G Saunyama, V Kadonvzo (P Mutasa 80th minute, C Kapupurika, Q Kangadzi (T Macheke, 63 minutes), K Kumwala