Delta invests $160k in schools

ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange-listed beverages manufacturer, Delta Corporation, has this year invested $160 000 in the construction of four schools through its schools’ infrastructure programme, an official has said.

By Freeman Makopa

Delta Corporation official, Patricia Murambinda said the Delta Schools Infrastructure Programme aims to work with selected communities to construct learning facilities at one or two primary schools annually.

“Two projects are running during the current year, Mucklenuck Primary School in Binga, Matabeleland North province, and Fairview Primary School, Matabeleland South province, which will be commissioned in 2018.

“Construction has begun at Chihambakwe Primary School in Masvingo for completion next year and for Midlands’ province, the project is on selection phase.

“The value of construction for the four schools is $160 000,” she said.

The programme has been running for over a decade across all the country’s provinces.

The initiative includes the construction of model classroom blocks and supply of furniture and other amenities.

Murambinda said Delta is a significant contributor to the economy, providing direct employment to over 4 800 people and indirectly by supporting livelihoods through both upstream and downstream value chain partners in sourcing inputs and the distribution and retailing of beverages.

“The multiplier effects of our operations permeate through various facets of the Zimbabwean economy, thereby, creating wealth and improving the welfare of the communities in which we work in.

“The company also runs a bursary scheme to support gifted but underprivileged students to enrol for A Level and university studies, with a current enrolment of 60 learners every year.

“The value of the bursary scheme is $200 000 a year,” she said.