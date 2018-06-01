Dairibord boss Mandiwanza acquitted

Dairibord Zimbabwe Limited chief executive officer, Antony Mandiwanza, who was accused of assaulting his private security guard with the back of a rifle at his residence, was acquitted of the charges by a Harare magistrates’ court yesterday.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Mandiwanza (62), who pleaded not guilty to the charges, appeared before magistrate Eric Kadye.

Kadye ruled that the State failed to prove a prima facie case against Mandiwanza, saying the witness nd complainant, Edmund Mutusva, submitted conflicting testimony as to how he was assaulted by the accused.

Mutusva had told court that he was attacked on his hand by Mandiwanza using a .302 rifle together with his workmate, Shine Chamboko, but Chamboko did not file the charges fearing for his work.

Kadye said the State could have brought Chamboko to court to authenticate Mutusva’s allegations, but he could not convict the accused using only Mutusva’s testimony.

Allegations were that on November 21 last year at around 4am Mutusva, who is employed by Vision Security as a security guard, was on guard duties at Mandiwanza’s home in Glen Lorne, together with Chamboko.

The State alleges Mandiwanza approached Mutusva and Chamboko and he assaulted the former with a .302 rifle butt on the left hand and then ordered the two to leave the premises.

Mutusva then made a police report and was referred to hospital for treatment.

The medical report, which was produced in court as evidence, revealed that he did not suffer any internal nor external injuries

Lovemore Siyamunda appeared for the State.