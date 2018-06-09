Control your future

Currently, politics is the talk of the day in Zimbabwe. The past has had effects on our minds and because of that, we step into the future with a bated breath.

By JONAH NYONI

Politicians have lied and trampled on our feelings and emotions. Thirty-seven years has been long and if ever there is a country that needs change, it is Zimbabwe.

People want change, but they are not so sure if politicians will deliver. My question is: Can individual success be controlled by the state? Can an individual override current circumstances and become great?

Don’t let bad situations detect your pace, direct your course and douse your verve for life! Despite how the current situation is, you are the best candidate to remake it, so as to shape your future.

Some people have said that if life gives you lemons, turn them into lemonade. Life, in general, has its twists and turns, the good and the great.

Most people have no problem handling the good but have a challenge in handling the negatives that darkens their lives.

Success is what most people, if not all people would want to attain in their lifetime, but that does not come freely.

This could be either in marriage, money matters, career endeavours or, in your business.

It all takes a proper decision, drive, determination, discipline that has a guided action plan. Earl Nightingale said it well: “All of us are self-made, but it’s only the successful that will admit it”.

Would you admit that the sum total of your life has been mainly because of your doing or choices?

All biographies of great people I have read have shown that failure is part of the success journey. The only mistake we have been taught, especially through our education curricular, is that we shouldn’t make mistakes.

In fact, we are punished for making a mistake, instead of being taught how to handle a mistake and even learn out of it. This makes people not to attempt certain things because they are afraid of failure

A friend, author and life coach, Rabison Shumba in his writings says: “Realise that life has seasons; it will not always be terrible. Remain with the hope that things will turn around one day.

If not today, then five years from now. If not five years, then 15 years. Persevere in the face of imminent hardships.

Know that if you survived the worst moments then you can still survive whatever phase you face. This also applies to our nation Zimbabwe.

The Bible puts it like this: “Consider it a sheer gift, friends, when tests and challenges come at you from all sides. You know that under pressure, your faith-life is forced into the open and shows its true colours. So don’t try to get out of anything prematurely.

“Let it do its work so you become mature and well-developed, not deficient in any way” (James 1:2-4, The Message Bible in Contemporary Language)

You are the architect of your destiny. You definitely control your success; take every hard mile with a smile until you hit the finishing line.

The inner being has more to say than our outside circumstances.

Learn from mistakes: See every fall as a positive lesson in life. Don’t lean on but learn from your mistakes. The greatest mistake you can do for yourself is to stay forever bogged in your mistakes and forget that the future holds more.

Use your head: Don’t make decisions out of a feeling or an emotion. An action done in seconds because of the upsurge in anger could cost you 15 years of your life.

Cognitive dissonance: This is thinking yourself at the level that does not match your current behaviour/realities. Most people miss it here.

Here lies belief systems of what we can possibly become. What do you think or believe yourself despite current settings or situation?

Auto-suggestion: These are statements or words that are said repeatedly to change our minds.

This could be aided using vision cards that are constantly suggesting to our minds what you want of the future.

Use your heart: Help other people either fulfil their destiny or get out of their current situations and they will not forget you the rest of their lives.

Success is the ability to leave up to your dreams, aspirations and potential. Significance goes beyond just personal success, but the ability to influence change and growth in others.

Self-affirmation: Use your tongue to the top. Speak of what you want to become and not what you are in.

The worst thing that could cripple your good future is to see your current bad or weak state as the final determinant of your destiny. That’s where some people have parked their lives in.

See opportunity in hardships: We are rewarded for the problems we solve in life for others or corporations. The bigger the challenge you solve, the fatter the rewards.

Be polished by hardships: The problems or bad character you fail to conquer while in the desert will decide how long you will stay there.

We can’t graduate to another level if we fail the current stage. Challenges are not there to kill us but to polish and sharpen our potential.

Package yourself for success: I have come to learn that I feel more comfortable in certain dressing.

This makes me exude confidence and walk with a spring. I feel like the best and that has attracted the best too. People usually address us the way we are dressed.

Parting point: Ralph Waldo Emerson once said: “What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you”.

Recharge your inner being with the thought that there are better things ahead. Locked deep down in the inside of you are great and deep reservoirs of power and potential.

lJonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach. Contact details: Tel: 0772 581 918. Email: jonah@classicmail.co.za. Twitter@jonahnyoni.