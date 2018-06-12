Colourful graduation ceremony at Speciss Bulawayo Campus

The Annual Graduation ceremony at Speciss Bulawayo Campus made a welcome return after a two-year hiatus.

Over a hundred graduating students from the Technical, Business, Garment as well as Computer and Secretarial Studies Schools converged recently at the Bulawayo Large City Hall, where they were presented with certificates in front of a jubilant crowd of family and friends.

A fashion show proved to be one of the highlights of the Graduation ceremony as Fashion Design students from the Garment School showcased their visually impressive creations.

There were plenty of oohs and ahs as the appreciative audience applauded the high level of craftsmanship exhibited in the trendy clothes on show.

In a rousing keynote address, Professor Pardon Kuipa the Vice Chancellor of Lupane State University who was the Guest of Honour, encouraged graduates to venture into entrepreneurship, where their knowledge and skills would be channeled towards addressing societal and communal problems.

“It is important that you appreciate that the knowledge, skills, behaviour and attitudes that you have acquired from your tutors are sufficient for you to start your own medium and small scale enterprises,” said Professor Kuipa.

Congratulating the graduating students on what he referred to as the “achievement of a life time” Professor Kuipa urged them to remain focused and continue exercising self-discipline.

“Graduates, please stay very far away from the eight sins of the world, which are; wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, commerce without morality, science without humanity, worship without sacrifice, politics without principle and rights without responsibilities,” he said.

Professor Kuipa saluted the graduating students families for their material and moral support.

“To those who afforded the students the opportunity to study at Speciss – Well done! Your investment has finally paid off!

“The Speciss community would like to salute you for the unwavering support you gave the students during their period of study,” said Professor Kuipa.

He commended the College for the role it continues to play In support of the Government’s vision for an educated nation.

“It is a fact that Speciss, since inception has produced thousands of men and women who are leaders, influential entrepreneurs, academics and professionals in the country, the region and the world over,” Professor Kuipa said.

Janet Kahari, the Director of Studies for Speciss Bulawayo Computer and Secretarial School as well as the Chairperson for the Graduation Organising Committee, said that despite the challenging economic environment, the College had persevered to honour its graduating students.

“As you will appreciate the economic environment over the past few years has been difficult, however the men and women from each Speciss department worked very hard and against the odds to put together what turned out to be a very successful Graduation event,” she said.

Janet congratulated all graduates and those that had won prizes to establish a lifestyle of an ongoing education, as the modern world demanded that professionals continue to upgrade their skills in order to remain relevant.

“The College wishes all graduating students the best.

“It is our hope that they should never stop learning because there is still so much more they can do, here at Speciss and beyond,” she said.

