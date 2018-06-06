Chiyangwa purge on former Zifa officials continue

Former women’s football boss, Miriam Sibanda has joined a long list of individuals that have been banned by Zifa, as a crackdown on purported enemies of the current administration continues ahead of the elections set to begin next month, culminating in the executive committee polls set for December 1.

BY Garish Phiri

Sibanda is accused of converting to her personal use $20 000 that was meant for women football in 2015. She has been suspended pending disciplinary proceedings over that matter.

Zifa general-secretary, Joseph Mamutse wrote to Sibanda on May 30, advising her of the suspension.

“Reference is made to the decision of the Zifa executive committee on May 28, 2018, where it was resolved that in terms of article 34(n) of the Zifa constitution, you are forthwith provisionally suspended from participating in football in Zimbabwe in whatever role, position, or capacity subject to the outcome of disciplinary proceedings instituted against you by the association in accordance with Zifa rules and regulations,” the letter read. “Accordingly, you have provisionally ceased to be a member of the football community globally and, therefore, you must forthwith cease to act, represent and associate yourself with Zifa or any of its members in any manner whatsoever. Be advised that any misrepresentation of a purported association with Zifa will obviously attract further disciplinary action. You seriously violated Zifa rules and regulations in that sometime 2015 you appropriated to yourself funds meant to pay for the senior women’s football team allowances and bonuses amounting to $20 000.”

Former Zifa bosses that include Jonathan Mashingaidze, Vincent Pamire, Rafiq Khan and Cuthbert Dube have also been banned by the Philip Chiyangwa-led association.