Chirambadare surfaces at Maritzburg

Johannesburg — Edmore Chirambadare has been spotted at Maritzburg United as he searches for a new club after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs.

Laduma

The Team of Choice are keen on adding the left winger to their roster under coach Fadlu Davids. Following his arrival in South Africa when he signed for Chiefs in 2016 from Zimbabwe’s Chicken Inn FC, Chirambadare went on to become the Most Improved Player at Amakhosi at the end of the 2016/17 season.

However, a lack of game-time for the 26-year-old last season under former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela led to the Soweto giants allowing him to move on in order to get an opportunity to further his career elsewhere.

“Edmore Chirambadare is with us here at Maritzburg United. He is here to begin training with the team. The team is keen to sign him,” said the source.

As reported by the Siya crew, another former Chiefs player who is training with the Team of Choice is Keagan Buchanan. In addition, Jabulani Shongwe has also been welcomed at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit for training under Davids and his technical team.