Chipezeze’s last super at Chicken Inn

CHICKEN Inn goalkeeper, Elvis Chipezeze bids farewell to his fans as he plays his last home Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Herentals at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Club secretary, Tavengwa Hara confirmed the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year will feature in his last game for the Gamecocks at Luveve today and play his last in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Triangle next weekend at Gibbo.

Chipezeze signed a three-year contract in March with South African Premiership side Baroka FC and after the Triangle game, he heads to his new club where he joins fellow countryman Talent Chawapihwa.

“He (Chipezeze) will play his last home game tomorrow (today) at Luveve before the away match against Triangle and leave for South Africa,” Hara said.

Chicken Inn host Herentals on the backdrop of losing two successive matches against FC Platinum at home and away to Black Rhinos.

Although not throwing in the towel as yet, coach Joey Antipas has tipped either Ngezi Platinum or FC Platinum to win the league this year.

The Gamecock’s performance in the first half of the season has been characterised by inconsistency and they have dropped to position five with 24 points after six wins, six draws and three defeats. They take on Herentals, who are on position nine with 18 points, after beating beleaguered Nichrut in Harare last week. Tomorrow, Bulawayo Chiefs, beaming with confidence after handing Ngezi their first defeat of the season have another huge task this time in front of a big crowd at Barbourfields Stadium against another giant, Highlanders.