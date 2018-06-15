Chinyani eyes new album at 60

VETERAN sungura musician Shepherd Chinyani, who turned 60 yesterday, said he was not dropping the microphone yet, but plans were underway to record a new album.

The talented guitarist, regarded as one of the pioneers of sungura music in the country, last released an album — Chimbokomboko — in 2013.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Chinyani is famed for nurturing a number of local artistes including Nicholas “Senior Lecturer” Zakaria whom he taught to strum the guitar.

Chinyani told NewsDay Life & Style that he was going to re-unite with Zakaria and Solo Makore — whom he played together with as Vhuka Boys — in the new project.

“Everything is in order and the Vhuka Boys are going to record an album soon. We are waiting for Zakaria to finish his album before we commence this project. Each musician will have his songs on the album,” Chinyani said.

“I was doing a solo album titled Kumagobo and because of the latest developments, I am going to take some of the songs from that album for the Vhuka Boys project.”

Chinyani was born on June 14, 1958 in Besa village, Seke.

The Dzivaresekwa-based musician said he was still too “young and energetic” to retire from music and still had some more years to pack in just like Thomas Mapfumo and Oliver Mtukudzi.

“I only took a sabbatical given the current economic hardships that saw me failing to secure funds for recordings,” he said.

Chinyani worked with a number of musicians and bands including John Chibadura, Gakamoto Jumbo Stars, Farai Brothers, Ngwenya Brothers and Somandla Ndebele.

As Vhuka Boys, the group dropped hits like Selina, Shamwari Yangu Joe and Zindoga. They re-united in Chitungwiza on May 14 during a show meant to fundraise for struggling musicians.