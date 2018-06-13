Chinhoyi 7 finally comes to Bulawayo

BULAWAYO film lovers this Friday will have a chance to watch the local war bio-pic Chinhoyi 7 at Ster kinekor Bulawayo from 5:30pm as the movie, which was oversubscribed in Harare two weeks ago, begins a national tour.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Ster Kinekor Bulawayo representative, Simbisai Nyamupachita, confirmed the development yesterday.

“It is unfortunate that we were not able to bring the movie in Bulawayo just in time as Harare. But now we have sorted out the problem we had with our Bulawayo house,” she told NewsDay Life & Style.

“It was only a matter of technicalities, as in Bulawayo we only have four screens, while in Harare there are six screens. It was only an issue of space (because) the Bulawayo cinema is smaller. So now it has been sorted and we will start showing the movie on Friday.”

The movie, which was financed by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, took about three years to hit the screens, as its premiere had to be postponed on several occasions with indications that scenes that were charitable to former President Robert Mugabe — who was deposed in November last year — had to be reworked.

Meanwhile, women will tomorrow be treated to a “Girlfriends Getaway” with the movie Oceans 8 at 6:30pm. The sold-out getaways have been running for the past months on Thursdays and have presented a perfect outing for women.

For $7, the ladies have the privilege to exclusively watch the latest movie that will be premiered during that particular week and will also be treated to snacks and wine.