Chihuri, Matshiya face Parliament contempt charges

FORMER Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri and Home Affairs secretary Melusi Matshiya might face contempt of Parliament charges if it is proven that they presented false evidence to the Mines Portfolio Committee.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

A report tabled in the National Assembly last Thursday by the Temba Mliswa-led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy on the $15 billion missing diamond said the two might have misled the committee over the ZRP mining concession in Gye Nyame.

Mliswa told NewsDay that even if the Eighth Parliament were dissolved, it was possible for the Ninth Parliament to follow up on the recommendations.

The report said in his written oral evidence to the committee, Chihuri had said that the ZRP mining operations at Gye Nyame were well known by the Home Affairs ministry. But Matshiya claimed ignorance of the Gye Nyame operations.

“The written submissions by Chihuri pointed to the fact that the Home Affairs secretary was briefed about the concessions, and there is, therefore, a possibility of misleading Parliament by either of the parties,” the report said.

“As such, charges of contempt of Parliament may be preferred against either of the parties should it become clear that there was a deliberate intention to mislead the committee. This is not the end of the inquiry and accountability of the parties shall be demanded in due course.”

The committee said that the administration of Gye Nyame as a concession left a lot to be desired, as it was not consistent with basic principles of public administration and corporate governance.

“High ranking officials in the police service, that included the Deputy Commissioners Innocent Matibiri and Josephine Shambare, were not confident and articulate in their submissions about the existence and operations of Gye Nyame,” the Mines Committee said.

The report also said the police failed to operate in a professional manner, as well as to protect and secure the lives and property of Zimbabweans in Chiadzwa. They said their presence was fraught with anomalies such as failure to supply documents showing the terms and conditions of the operation.