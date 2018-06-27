Chiefs, Wits & SSU target Ndoro

Johannesburg — The likes of Kaizer Chiefs could look to pounce on the services of Tendai Ndoro with the player having since been released from Ajax Cape Town.

Laduma

Ajax confirmed on Monday that they had opted against extending the stay of Ndoro, with the club faced with a big possibility of campaigning in the National First Division next season, after having points deducted following the ineligible fielding of the Zimbabwean.

Ajax, who are still appealing the judge’s decision to dock points, have since found it best to part ways with Ndoro.

“The Urban Warriors have officially parted ways with Tendai Ndoro.

“Ndoro’s contract was up for renewal at the end of this month (June 2018); however the club has opted not to extend his stay at Ikamva.

“The club would like to wish Tendai all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his services over the past six months,” Ajax confirmed on their official website.

Ndoro, who is now set to find his next football destination, is currently facing a two-match ban when the new season gets underway. However, the player has previously been linked with Chiefs, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits and it remains to be seen whether any one of these clubs will look to come in for his services since he is a free agent.