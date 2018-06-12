Chief summons headmen to meet Zanu PF candidates

JUST days after President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Zanu PF aspiring candidates to provide trinkets to traditional leaders as part of the ruling party’s campaign ahead of crucial elections next month, Goromonzi’s Chief Chinamhora has summoned all his lieutenants for a meeting with Zanu PF candidates in the area.

BY RICHARD CHIDZA

With Zanu PF facing the greatest challenge to its near 40-year stranglehold on power given the interest raised by MDC Alliance’s youthful candidate Nelson Chamisa across the country, Mnangagwa seems to have resorted to default mode.

Mnangagwa told supporters at a rally in Mutoko that Zanu PF candidates needed to maintain a good working relationship with traditional leaders during and after the elections.

According to a notice seen by NewsDay, Zanu PF aspiring Goromonzi West lawmaker Energy Mutodi summoned all traditional leaders in the area to the indaba set for yesterday.

“His majesty Chief Chinamhora will be meeting with all headmen and village heads tomorrow Monday June 11, 2018 at Showground from 10am. All Zanu PF winning councillors, MP and district chairs for main board only are invited. Councillors please assist village heads with transport to arrive in time.

“You will also be required to bring requests for development work in your different wards so come prepared with the lists for the work that you need done for example where there is need for a borehole, clinic and electricity connection. Food will be served,” Mutodi said.

“The meeting will also be attended by chairpersons across all party structures in all 14 districts. Senior leaders led by Cde Majawe, Mai Tapera, Cde Zhangazha and members of the national consultative assembly will also attend as well as the MP (Mutodi) for this meeting with traditional leaders. All council candidates are also expected to arrange transport for village heads to attend the meeting, food will be provided.”

Mutodi was not immediately available for comment, but the traditional leader confirmed the development.

“It is true I have summoned all traditional leaders in the area to a meeting. It is not a political meeting, but the Zanu PF candidate has requested that he introduces himself to the local leadership and I have allowed him. It is not a rally but a normal meeting that I have with the traditional leadership in the area to discuss issues affecting their communities and find solutions if need be,” the Chief, who was not at liberty to give his real name, said.

Opposition parties have, on numerous occasions, accused Zanu PF officials of abusing traditional leaders and turning them into the ruling party’s de facto political commissars.

Chief’s council president Fortune Charumbira was recently ordered to publicly distance himself from Zanu PF partisan politics after he was taken to the High Court for declaring his allegiance to the ruling party in contravention of the Constitution.