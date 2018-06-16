Chicken Inn striker Tarumbwa scores own goal

CHICKEN Inn Football Club player, Obadiah Tarumbwa has been slapped with a 12-month suspended jail term for defaulting on paying maintenance for his children.

BY SILAS NKALA

Tarumbwa pleaded guilty to contempt of court charge when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Rachael Mkanga on Wednesday.

The magistrate convicted and sentenced him to 12 months in jail. Three months were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining nine months were suspended on condition he pays the maintenance arrears in the sum of $6 752 through the clerk of court on or before June 20.

The court heard that Patience Tarumbwa of Harrisville in Bulawayo filed for maintenance against Tarumbwa the father of her three children.

On April 29, 2016 Tarumbwa was ordered by the Magistrates’ Court at Tredgold to pay maintenance of $316 monthly with effect from May 1 the same year which he failed to do.

In mitigation, Tarumbwa said he was married with three children and earns $400 monthly playing for Chicken Inn on a part-time basis.