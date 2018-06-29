Chicken Inn recall Nyabinde from Shabanie

Shabanie Mine midfield enforcer Joe Nyabinde has re-joined his former paymasters Chicken after completing a two-year loan stint at the Zvishavane side.

Terry Madayauta

The versatile linkman, who also plays as a wingback and centre-back, has been on Ngezi Platinum wish-list however the ambitious Mhondoro-Ngezi side was quick to withdraw their bid.

Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara confirmed Nyabinde’s move.

“We have recalled our player Joe Nyabinde who we had given Shabanie Mine. We have recalled him back to be playing for us.

“He is already here and if there is any arrangement with Shabanie Mine to give them other players, we will gladly do that because we have been good friends with them.

“But so far they have not yet made any requests to get players from us,” said Hara.

Nyabinde becomes Shabanie’s latest casualty following David Temwanjira, who has attracted a lot of interest from a number of local clubs.

There are indications that the leading goal scorer is set to complete his move to ZPC Kariba this week.

The struggling outfit is, however, set to get players from their cross town rivals FC Platinum, with Nigel Papias’ loan deal already confirmed.

Shabanie secretary Maxwell Nyashanu confirmed the deal.

“We have so far agreed on Nigel Papias’ loan deal but negotiations are still going on. We hope that they (FC Platinum) will agree to give us some more players to beef up our squad like other teams are doing during this mid-season break,” he said.