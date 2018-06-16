Chawapiwa close to Chiefs move

WARRIORS star Talent Chawapiwa is on the verge of signing for South African league giants Kaizer Chiefs after impressing in his debut season in the Absa Premiership with modest club Baroka Football Club.

His agent Mike Ngobeni of M-Sport Management told NewsDaySport that the two clubs are negotiating a deal, which should be concluded before the end of next week.

“Nothing much I can comment right now, everything is still club to club,” Ngobeni said yesterday.

Reports from South Africa yesterday suggested that a deal between Baroka Football Club and Kaizer Chiefs for the hugely talented 25-year old, has been agreed.

Chawapiwa is currently in Zimbabwe after he was given a two-week break by his club following his Cosafa Cup escapades, where he led the Warriors to glory.

The speedy winger said he is waiting to hear from his manager but admitted joining Chiefs would be a “dream move” if the deal sails through.

“I’m still to hear from my manager. At the moment I’m focussed on my rest, and my agent deal with those issues. I have heard the rumours and will know more when I get back to South Africa. But they (Kaizer Chiefs), are a big club, and it’s a dream for most players to play for them,” Chawapiwa said.

An unnamed source was quoted in the South African newspaper Sowetan, confirming that the two clubs had reached an agreement.

“Talent has joined Chiefs, and will be announced in the coming days or next week. It’s a done deal.”

Chawapiwa had a storming debut season with the Limpopo based club, where he featured in 29 matches in all competitions, contributing a goal and five assists.

His fine displays have seen him attracting interest from the country’s big teams Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, but it appears it is the former, who got their man.

Since arriving in the PSL following his brilliant outing with the Warriors in last year’s Cosafa Cup tournament, he proved to be one of the signings of the season.

He is a real threat on the wing, especially when he takes players head on with his speed and skill.