Chandaengerwa scoops Windhoek Lager ladies title

TOP female golfer Ruth Chandaengerwa was over the moon after clinching ladies title at this year’s edition of Windhoek Lager amateur tournament held in Namibia at the weekend.

By Freeman Makopa

“It feels great winning the ladies title at this big tournament, especially since I won with some good scores. I am happy considering that I have worked hard for this tournament. It was not an easy win because I faced a lot of pressure from my opponents,” she said.

Chandaengerwa said she now eyes under par scores in future tournaments.

“This has always been my dream to come up first in such big tournaments. My target now is to record some good under-par scores and set a few course records going forward,” she said.

The tournament acted as a good practice for Chandaengerwa as she eyes success at Zim ladies open golf tournament scheduled for Royal Harare golf club next month.

The 64-hole tournaments also saw golf sensation Luckson Gwara being crowned the overall best Zimbabwe men player after finishing fourth in B Division while Clement Chimuti of Zvishavane also came fourth in C Division.

Zimbabwe Golf Association(ZGA) secretary-general, Lazarus Clever who also played in A Division and finished eighth , said the team played very well given that the tournament featured some of the best amateur golfers in the region .

ZGA vice-president Martin Chikwana also expressed satisfaction over the team’s performance in Namibia.