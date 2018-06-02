Chamisa invades Chiwenga’s territory

MDC Alliance presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa will today address a rally at Mt St Mary’s in Wedza, an area close to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s rural home.

By Jairos Saunyama

The rally is one of the four lined up by the MDC-T leader, as he returns to Mashonaland East Province, where he launched his rural campaigns in Murehwa a few months ago.

On Thursday, Chamisa was in Mutoko before going to Msasa in Chikomba yesterday, as he concludes his tour at Mahusekwa growth point tomorrow, where he is expected to address thousands of villagers in the area.

The Chamisa-led MDC-T Mashonaland East provincial chairperson, Piniel Denga said the rally was meant to send a message to Chiwenga and Zanu PF presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa that Chamisa and the MDC Alliance had massive support in the rural areas.

“We want to show the people that he (Chamisa) has no boundaries in this province. We want the likes of Chiwenga and Mnangagwa to know that MDC is not an urban party,” he said.

“It has support everywhere. We are also mobilising for our candidate in the area, Fanuel Gukwe. We are going to tell them how Chiwenga and Mnangagwa failed to deliver their 100 day promises.”

Chiwenga is from Chigondo area and attended school at Mt St Mary’s Mission.

Gukwe will be contesting against Zanu PF provincial youth league executive, Tinodaishe Machakaire, whose rally in the same area last weekend drew a large crowd.

Chamisa has been drawing big crowds in the rural areas perceived to be Zanu PF strongholds.