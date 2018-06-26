Chakohwa irrigation commissioned

OVER 165 small-scale farmers in Chimanimani are set to benefit from Chakohwa Irrigation Scheme, which was commissioned by World Vision Zimbabwe last week.

The farmers have already been contracted to produce Michigan beans for Cairns Foods Limited.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The area is characterised by low and erratic rainfall, which makes it difficult for farmers to harvest adequate yields without use of irrigation facilities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, World Vision Zimbabwe integrated programmes director Khumbulani Ndlovu said the farmers received training packages to ensure sustainable production.

“I trust the training packages that the plot holders received will ensure a long-life span of this asset and continuation in the production of sustainability. The capacity building training included maintenance, management of the irrigation scheme, farming as a business, among other issues,” he said.

Ndlovu added: “The whole project was funded to the tune of $500 000 from our partner WV Hong Kong, as a Christian organisation, which is child-focused and community-based. We will continue to implement projects that seek to contribute towards building a brighter future for vulnerable children as expressed in our World Vision strategy.”

“The farmers of this scheme are under contract farming with Cairns Foods and are producing Michigan beans. Cairns Group of Companies provided the Michigan bean seed and World Vision chipped in with fertilisers and chemicals. The initiative was made to assist farmers and ensure they start to produce and create linkages with supplies already in the market,” he said.

Chimanimani district administrator Lylod Kasima hailed World Vision for uplifting the vulnerable members of the community.