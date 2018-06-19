CCTV sells out suspected thieves

FOUR suspected thieves who were last week captured on camera stealing a Point of Sale (POS) machine at a Zuva Petroleum pump station appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing theft charges.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Taguma Rodney Chizema, Briel Matongorere, Sean Madzimure and Aisha Chimhango were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa who remanded them to today for bail ruling.

The complainant is Godknows Jakazira, a fuel attendant at Zuva Petroleum, Belgravia.

It is the State’s case that on June 9, the accused who were driving a Toyota Hilux truck parked at the fuel pump and opened the vehicle bonnet to appear as if the car had developed a mechanical problem.

On realising that complainant’s attention had been distracted by the vehicle, Chimhango allegedly stole the CABS POS machine which was at the fuel pump and stashed it into her jacket.

Mission accomplished, the accused immediately closed the bonnet and drove off.

The complainant realised that the machine was missing when he wanted to serve another customer. This prompted the complainant to report the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the quartet on June 16.

The machine was not recovered.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.