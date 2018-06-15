CBZ national schools debate gears up

FINANCIAL services group CBZ Holdings has dangled a whopping $100 000 sponsorship package in the CBZ Schools Debate Champions for primary schools with more than 1 000 schools drawn from the country’s 10 provinces having registered to participate in the debate that gets into full swing later this month.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The competition is being organised by one of the country’s leading commercial bank, CBZ, in partnership with the Institute of African Knowledge and National Association of Primary Heads to bring vibrancy to the education sector.

The CBZ schools debate spokesperson, Isheanesu Sibanda yesterday told NewsDay Life & Style that prize money of up to $60 000 has been set aside for the provincial and national winners.

“This competition is meant to develop critical thinking, reading and researching, active listening, among many other benefits. Registration and participation is absolutely free and there are huge prizes to be won,” he said.

“Two teams will participate in a debate, with one taking the affirmative position and the other taking the non-affirmative position. Both teams are allowed to have five members, two of these being substitutes who can be changed during the course of the competition, but not within a debate session.”

He said provincial prizes, which are doubled if winning schools bank with CBZ are set at $1 000 per province while the national prizes which also double if winning schools bank with CBZ have been set at $7 500 with the first runner and second runner up set to pocket $5 000 and $2 500 respectively.

“The topic for each session proposes a change in policy or belief and the topic will start by phrases like ‘This House believes….’ or ‘This House would…’,” Sibanda said.

“The Institute of African Knowledge is currently on a nation-wide tour conducting workshops in preparation for the first competitions and a specially-dedicated website for the CBZ Schools Debate goes live on June 18.”