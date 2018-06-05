Carl lands ambassadorial role for SA firm

THE country’s most-sought-after master of jest, Carl Joshua Ncube’s star continues to shine in his artistry after he was recently appointed as South Africa’s established Kutenga Food Service’s brand ambassador to promote their seafood culture in Zimbabwe through his Zambezi House project, the Chef’s table.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Kutenga Food Services supply a range of food requirements, fresh, frozen, refrigerated and dry goods across the continent.

The Kutenga Food Services proprietor Carey-Ann Brown said they are pleased to partner with such a talent in the form of Ncube.

“Kutenga Food Services are proud to announce the appointment of celebrity chef and internationally acclaimed comedian Carl Joshua Ncube as a brand ambassador with the purpose of bringing great excitement about our seafood products and other services to the Zimbabwean market and beyond,” she said.

“We believe and are excited to partner with such a talent to bring you recipes, events and expose Zimbabweans to such an awesome range of products that they are able to order directly from us. We believe this relationship will bring all our foodies and cooks together in a way that will change how we eat and enjoy food and our services.”

The ambitious comedian-cum-businessman who has continued to capture the hearts of many with his exploits yesterday said he will also have his personalised range of seafood with his recipes as part of the deal.

“The cool thing with being appointed for something like this is a belief that I can make products shine to specific markets,” he said.

“The development of Zambezi House and association with specific products only adds flavour to being Carl Joshua Ncube and how much more effective I can be as an entertainer to my fans. I cook better and perform better jokes at even better venues.”

Ncube broke into the comedy scene with his debut one-man show Carl Joshua Ncube’s Big Announcement setting him up as arguably the best Zimbabwean stand-up comedian and to date he has performed regionally and internationally.