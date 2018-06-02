Caps United look to reignite hopes

CAPS United will be looking to make the best of what appears to be a favourable run of fixtures to reignite their faltering season when they host bottom side Mutare City Rovers at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Makepekepe, who have been blowing hot and cold so far this season, appear to have struck the right chord after collecting maximum points in their last two Premiership matches against ZPC Kariba and Yadah Stars.

The Harare giants will be eager to continue their winning run ahead of what looks like fairly easy fixtures on paper against struggling sides Mutare City, Bulawayo City and Chapungu.

Caps United are currently on sixth position with 23 points from 14 matches.

The club’s technical director Nelson Matongerere is, however, not looking too far ahead and says their focus is only on their upcoming game against Mutare City.

“We are taking each game as it comes so we hope we will carry on from where we left off from our previous game against Yadah,” he said.

“We are not underestimating Mutare City, we respect them because it is another tough encounter against a Premier League side, regardless of their position on the log. The outcome will say for itself. We know we have a tough fixture against Mutare City.

“We just have to be thorough in our tactics and planning for us to get these three points.”

Mutare City will be under the tutelage of former Chapungu coach, Rodwell Dhlakama after parting ways Joseph Takaringofa after a string of poor results.

Rovers have so far collected just eight points from the first 14 matches, and sit four points from the safety zone.