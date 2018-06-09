Caps seek to bounce back

After hitting the self-destruct button to lose what looked a winnable game against Mutare City Rovers last week, following goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba’s needless early red card, Caps United will be looking to bounce back with a win against Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Prior to the Mutare City match, Caps had collected seven points from their previous three matches and were looking to continue amassing more points to catch up with the two platinum miners at the top.

With the defeat, they lost more ground, particularly to FC Platinum as Ngezi also lost their match.

Today is another perfect opportunity for them to gain a bit of ground and limit the damage as they trail the leaders by 15 points, two matches before the halfway mark of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

They meet a Bulawayo City side that has won one point off the last four matches, having squandered a three-goal lead to share the spoils against Yadah in their last match.

Caps technical director Nelson Matongorere this week said that they will be looking to use what they learnt from the last match in this must-win tie.

“That’s another assignment; we will be playing home. We have prepared for this game starting from Tuesday. The game against Mutare City is now water under the bridge and in football you know that whenever you win or lose you learn something out of it. From that game as the technical team and the playing staff we have learned something. We need to guard against getting red cards in the Bulawayo City game,” he said.

Matongorere was pleased with what he saw at training, which gave them the confidence that they can bounce back from last week’s setback.

“There is a saying that you play how you train; training is the mirror of the game. From what we have just seen since Tuesday, it looks like the guys are very positive, they have got the right attitude, even the team moral and team spirit is high. We are looking forward to a very good game against Bulawayo City,” he said.

Bulawayo City are currently on 17th position, but Caps have learnt not to underestimate anyone.

While Caps will be trying to sort out their problems in Harare, the real battle is at the Baobab Stadium where Ngezi entertain second-placed FC Platinum in what promises to be a bruising battle. The two teams are only separated by goal difference and both will be looking to open a three-point gap between themselves and their rivals.

Ngezi have remained unbeaten at home since 2016, but FC Platinum have vowed to break that record.