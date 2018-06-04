Caps fail to Prosper at home

THIS was a match that Caps United were largely expected to easily coast to victory. But in front of their disappointed fans, Caps United were handed their second home defeat of the season by basement side Mutare City Rovers at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Caps United . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

Mutare City Rovers . . (2) 2

Caps United’s grand plan for this match was disturbed as early as the second minute when goalkeeper, Prosper Chigumba was dismissed for handling outside the box.

Carlton Munzabwa was hauled off to make way for Chris Mverechena, and the visitors made their numerical advantage count with goals by Brain Chinhoyi in the 16th minute and David Mangesi, which were enough for the Mutare side to record only their second win of the season.

Centre-backs, Justice Jangano and Godwin Goriati were both liable with defensive errors.

The Green Machine got their consolation through John Zhuwawu, who converted a first half penalty to give Caps some hope, but they could not force another one, as the visitors held on.

Mutare City interim coach, Ndega Matsika was a happy man, as it was his first game in charge following the dismissal of Joseph Takaringofa last week.

“I am very happy today we beat Caps United, who have been winning their last few games. So winning against a team like that, for us it is morale boosting. Our game plan worked, as we manage to contain Caps in the first 20 minutes because we knew they were going to come at us. If the gods keep smiling on us, we will improve going forward,” he said.

Nelson Matongerere, the Caps technical director, was pleased with his team’s performance considering they played almost the entire match with a man less.

“It was another bad day, I think the turning point was the red card two minutes into the game. This unsettled our game plan. We had to change everything that we planned during the course of the week. I am happy with my guys because they played 88 minutes with one man down, but we managed to minimise the damage. We tried to rescue the game by the tactical changes we made, but unfortunately it wasn’t our good day today, it happens in the game” he said

Teams

Caps United: P Chigumba, J Jangano, V Musarurwa, C Munzabwa (C Mverechena 2’), G Goriyati, D Mukandi (B Muzondiwa 51′), K Nyamupfukudza, P Moyo, M Ncube injuried (W Mutasa 54), J Zhuwawo, S Nhivi

Mutare City: T Dube, G Jimu, M Watch, L Mangayira, J Takunda, H Muzhara, M Moyo (H Zvakavapano 81′), K Njovo, B Chinhoyi, D Mangesi, W pakamisa (H Muzhara 51’)