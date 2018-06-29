Cal_Vin pays courtesy call on Ginimbi

businessman and music promoter Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s upmarket joint, Club Sankayi, will tonight host award-winning Bulawayo-based rapper Cal_ Vin, who becomes the first artiste from the Southern region to perform at the club in Harare.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The G-Entertainment director, Ginimbi said it is not a show, but more of an appearance were Cal_Vin will perform as a solo guest artistes.

“Sankayi is an international night club, but we also want to promote local talent, we cannot sideline our own artistes. Friday is a traditionally a rhumba night, so we are spicing up the rhumba night with some hip-hop and not taking away the night from our rhumba fans and our resident wheel-spinners,” he said.

“We have many entertaining events in the pipeline, local and international. We have given you Davido and Fally Ipupa, so fans should expect another cracker of a show coming soon. As G-Entertainment, we want to change the face of entertainment, bringing in class in our industry.”

Cal_VIN said he was nervous, but ready for the Club Sankayi encounter.

“I am the first Bulawayo artiste to perform at the club and to me it came as a honour, I have a lot to prove and I am carrying the whole city and Zim hip-hop on my back. The club does not usually host such gigs and I will be performing for a different audience,” he said.

“As an artiste, such challenges are needed, it is an opportunity to taste new waters and also to tap into a new market, this is a good show as I prepare for the third edition of Made In Bulawayo Festival.”

Meanwhile Ginimbi will tomorrow night take his traditional all-white party at City Z bar in London.