Breaking: Mnangagwa in explosion scare at White City

There was an explosion at a Zanu PF rally at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo today where President Mnangagwa was giving an address.

Mnangagwa is said to be safe but social media pictures indicate that there were injuries and several collaborated sources on Twitter report witnessing VIPs being admitted at a local hospital.

The President was immediately whisked away and is said to be under heavy guard at the Bulawayo State house.

More details to follow