Boy spared jailed for impregnating cousin(13)

AN 18-year-old Form Two pupil from Hwange has been sentenced to a wholly suspended 12-month jail term for impregnating his 13-year-old Grade Seven cousin.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

The teenage boy, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, was yesterday sentenced for being intimate with his cousin within a prohibited degree of relationship when he appeared before Hwange magistrate, Allene Munamati.

The boy told the court in mitigation that he did not know that it was an offense to have sexual relations with his underage cousin.

The court heard that the two had been in a relationship since April last year and had been intimate on multiple occasions until the girl fell pregnant in September last year.

The girl was then forced to drop out of school towards the end of last year as she was due for labour.