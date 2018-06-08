Bosso’s defense crisis worsens

HIGHLANDERS are in a defensive crisis ahead of their derby match against Bulawayo chiefs in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer league but and coach Madinda Ndlovu will be forced dig deep and improvise.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Injuries continued to negatively impact on Highlanders, with skipper Honest Moyo, a left-back, Tendai Ndlovu and Mbongeni Ndlovu still out injured.

Right-back Bukhosi Ncube came is a substitute last Saturday in the 2-1 win over Harare City at Rufaro Stadium but aggravated his injury and returned on the sidelines.

In that game defender Andrew Mbeba was sent off two minutes into the second half and he is not eligible for the Sunday game against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Highlanders, however, went on to win that the match against Harare City with goals from Godfrey Makaruse and Nigel Makumbe.

Ndlovu yesterday was said to be tied up and could not attend the regular weekly press conference with club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube saying information gathered from the team doctors was that Moyo, Ncube, Tendai and another left-back Mbongeni are still injured.

“I can give you an update on injury status as has been downloaded to me by the medical team. We have injuries on Honest who could not even travel with the national team; Bukhosi was injured in the game against Harare City. We still have Thabo Lunga injured and we have Tendai Ndlovu who is still carrying a hamstring injury and is going through a strengthening process. We also have Mbongeni Ndlovu who is still nursing an ankle injury,” Dube said.

McClive Phiri, Charlton Siamalonga, Peter Muduwa and Vincent are some of the available options in defence.

Striker Gabriel Nyoni will also have to pass a late fitness test.