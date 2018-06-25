Black Panther inspires Zim fashion

A NEW fashion craze known as Ankara, which is a form of African wear, has been trending since the beginning of the year following the release of the epic all-black movie, Black Panther and this has seen many fashion enthusiasts refer to the style of dressing as Wakanda.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Following the Wakanda fever, local entertainment groups, Team Legacy and Squadzim, have taken advantage of the trend through hosting a fashion and music show. The event will focus on showcasing the African and modern winter wear on June 30 at Downtown Oasis in Gweru.

The team’s spokesperson, Austin Mandlokuwa, told NewsDay Life & Style that the show is meant to promote and empower local arts and culture.

“We want to appreciate local designers who are working hard to showcase African culture through clothing. We realised that Gweru has a lot of talent but we lack experience and in terms of shows no one wants to initiate something that’s why we are hosting this,” he said.

“Our main focus is to showcasing local talent as such Klobs international fashion and demine clothing are the main designers at the show who will be presenting modern winter and African wear.”

Mandlokuwa said the fashion and entertainment show will cater for the local people and they have roped in models from Kwekwe and Gweru as well as designers from Harare and Gweru ahead of the show.

He said an array of local acts are lined up to perform including Mai VaDhikondo hitmaker Coco WeAfrica previously known as Coco Master, who will be giving his Gweru fans a taste of his new six track EP titled Follow Me that was launched on Saturday, Natasha Muz, Skigo and Holy Ten.