Bindura University in work safety partnership

BINDURA University of Science and Technology (Buse) has partnered Safe Africa, an organisation that deals in work safety products, to offer occupational safety and health (OSH) training in a bid to eradicate accidents at the workplace across all sectors of the economy.

BY TINOTENDA MUNYUKWI

The partnership was announced in Harare yesterday by acting Buse vice-chancellor, Wilson Parawira, during a ceremony organised to launch Safe Africa.

“As a research institution, we have partnered Safe Africa to provide the necessary technical skills for it to meet its objectives.

“The academia has a strong role to play in the eradication of workplace accidents. It is our duty to provide industry with knowledgeable personnel,” he said.

Statistics from the Labour ministry show that 5 007 serious injuries and 65 fatalities were recorded at the workplace last year.

Parawira said the university will channel more of its expertise to high risk areas such as mining and construction to ensure that little or no accidents are recorded.

“Together with Safe Africa, we shall focus more of our resources to industry such as mining and construction though training with advisory services.

“As a partner, we will assist Safe Africa with training content on international, we shall as well issue the training certification for training undertaken by safe Africa,” he said.

Safe Africa, apart from offering OSH training, will also deal in personal protective equipment, which it shall be manufacturing and distributing nationally and across Africa.