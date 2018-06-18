Big win for Chicken Inn

CHICKEN INN moved into third placed following their win over Triangle in a Castle lager premier Soccer league match at Gibbo stadium yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN TRIANGLE

Triangle . . . . . . . . 0

Chicken Inn . . (0) 1

Second half substitute Obriel Chirinda separated the two sides with a 73rd minute strike.

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro admitted that his team had lost to a better side..

“It was tough match and we lost to an experienced side. We thought we had absorbed their pressure by the time we had control of the match they just sneaked in and scored and its part of the game and we are saying tough luck. We are now going on break and this is the time to recharge our batteries,’’ he said

His counterpart Joey Antipas was over the moon after the win, but he too admitted that his team had been given a good run.

“We were targeting this match and I knew It was going to be a difficult match. Triangle is a good side and its very unfortunate they lost but I am happy with my team because they played with determination,’’ he said.

Chicken Inn started the match on a high note and they could have taken a an early lead after five minutes but the hosts goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga made a crucial close range save from veteran striker Obadiah Tarumbwa.

The visitors continued to dominate proceedings with the home side’s first real chance coming in the 23rd minute through inform Collin Dhuwa but goalkeeper Pride Zendera saved the shot.

Triangle grew into the game and they were almost rewarded on the 38th minute after neat exchange of passes between Phineas Bhamusi and Pasca Manhanga who teed Russel Madamombe with the former Dynamos striker shooting wide.

The second half started on a balanced affair but Triangle were dealt a major blow after Trevor Mavhunga was injured on the 55th minute after a strong challenge from Innocent Mucheneka.

He was replaced by former Dynamos defender Guthrie Zhokinyi.

Teams

Triangle: T Chilenga, R Kawondera, R Mlanga, K Chigwida, D Dzvinyai, T Mavhunga, G Zhokinyi (55min), T Manhanga, A Chivandire (65min), C Dhuwa, R Madamombe, P Bhamusi, L Nhamo

Chicken Inn: P Zendera, P Bernard, D Lunga, D Nyandoro, M Jackson, S Munawa, G Majika, B Nyahunzwi, X Ndlovu C Matawu (70min), I Mucheneka, O Tarumbwa, O Chirinda (65min)