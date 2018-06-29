Beitbridge prophetess fined

A SELF-PROCLAIMED Beitbridge prophetess Tatulo Dube has been fined $70 for labelling four local women witches who killed people through witchcraft.

BY SILAS NKALA

Dube (56) of Dendele, Beitbridge, was convicted and sentenced on her own plea of guilty to the offence when she appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Trevor Nyatsanza on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that on November 11, 2017, Dube who is a member of the African Apostolic Church, accused four women of practising witchcraft, claiming they were behind several mysterious deaths that had occurred in the area.

In his ruling, the magistrate averred that it was criminal for Dube to impute that the quartet were witches without providing empirical evidence to support her claims.