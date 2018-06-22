Asaph celebrates award in style

HIP-HOP star Asaph, real name Tafadzwa Tarukwana is set to celebrate his recent Roil Bulawayo arts awards gong with the release of a new EP (extended play) and a live show.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Asaph won his first ever Bulawayo gong at the Roil Bulawayo arts awards held last month for outstanding hip-hop award, shrugging off competition from Cal Vin, MUSE and T1nda.

The rapper will release his first full project of the year, Mambo which loosely translates to King in August. Before that Asaph will release a music video for the title track and leading single Mambo.

“The EP is basically talks about being the king and what I feel it means to be a King, what it takes to be a king and the responsibility that kings have towards the people.

“Winning the Bulawayo arts award was a great experience and I hail the organisers for a good show, even though the event started late, everyone was excited and the performers did a good job,” said Asaph.

On June 30 the rapper will host the edition of his “LIVExperience” sessions at The Vista in Bulawayo. The sessions have been growing in numbers, with local artists supporting the movement and the fact that the artist uses live instruments.

“The event is just a free space for artistes to express themselves to the audience and the audience can really learn to listen to what our artistes have to say and its free of charge,”

Asaph’s live performance backed by wheel spinner and producer Represent Beatz charmed all and sundry at the awards last month, solidifying his position as the reigning best hip-hop artist in the city of Kings.

Asaph is known for tracks like Ovyaas, Sandra Gonah, No Stress featuring Represent Beats, KBrizzy, Lee and J Dumza. He has performed alongside South African artistes such as Mi Casa, Cassper Nyovest and Professor among others.