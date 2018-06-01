Arcturus mine to increase production output of gold ore

ARCTURUS Mine is working towards increasing production to 15 000 tonnes of gold ore per month through expanding its current operations under its medium term plan, an official has said.

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Arcturus Mine owner, Tawanda Nyambirai told NewsDay in emailed responses on Wednesday that the investments he has made led to the mine surpassing its daily target.

“The mining operations started about 19 days ago. We started mining oxidized ores through open pit,” he said.

“We are currently above our target of 500 tonnes of ore stockpiled per day.

“Therefore, we hope to end the month ahead of our stockpile target of 15 000 tonnes of gold ore per month.

“We shall open more pits this month, as we progress with our exploration that had been disrupted by police invasions at one of our mining locations.”

Since acquiring Arcturus Mine from the Metallon Corporation late last year, Nyambirai has invested $12 million in the mine, with plans for more investments into mining exploration in the Greenfield projects located in Kadoma.

Arcturus Mine comprises four underground mining operations which are Venus, Gladstone, Ceylon and Viceroy.

“We shall open more pits this month, as we progress with our exploration that had been disrupted by police invasions at one of our mining locations.

“A favourable High Court decision yesterday (Tuesday) will enable us to complete our exploration at the location and commence mining at the location (Hugenout Mining).

“We bought Arcturus Mine for $10,7 million and have so far invested over a million in operations,” Nyambirai said.

Arcturus Mine has been operating since 1907 and and has produced 1,2 million ounces of gold to date.

After dollarisation, the mine failed to operate at full capacity due to antiquated equipment and poor global mineral prices.

This led to the gold mine being placed under care and maintenance in 2009 with operations resuming in 2013.