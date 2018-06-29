Ambassador’s Cup to benefit St Joseph’s home

HARARE’s St Joseph’s Home for Boys is in line to benefit from the Carrick Wealth-sponsored annual Polo tournament, the Ambassadors’ Cup to be hosted at the Bushman Rock in Ruwa next weekend.

BY GARISH PHIRI

Dubbed #RuwaJuly the event which is in its third year is slated for July 6 and 7.

Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Thorsten Hutter will attend the festivity.

International wealth management firm Carrick Wealth, coming on board for the first time, are title sponsors for the polo tournament.

Country manager Andrew Moore expressed delight to reach out to the less privileged through the Ambassador’s Cup.

“Our partnership with the Bushman Rock Polo Club offers us the opportunity to not only support the growth and awareness within Zimbabwe of what is arguably the most prestigious sport in the world. It also allows us to reach to those less fortunate within our community and make a lasting difference” he said.

Since polo is still an amateur sport in Zimbabwe; there will be no prize money for the winners of the eight team tournament with all the proceeds going to St Joseph’s.

“Next weekend, the Carrick Ambassador‘s Cup will bring together hundreds of Zimbabweans to experience the splendor of the sport and all it has to offer and will subsequently support the young men at St Joseph’s who will benefit from the kindness of those in attendance,

“We hope that being part of this prestigious event will bring about a new influx of funding that can be used to make a difference where it is most needed” he added.

The Ambassadors Cup promises to be bigger and better than the previous years and one team will be crowned the best in Zimbabwe.