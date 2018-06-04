4 men held over 70kg mbanje haul

POLICE in Marondera have intercepted and arrested four men for illegal possession of processed dagga weighing 70kg valued at $7 000.

By Jairos Saunyama

Noel Jamela (35), Memory Gunje (36), Tendai Hungwe (35) and Peter Chigodora (35) all of Harare were arrested at a police roadblock along the Harare–Nyamapanda Road on Monday after being found in possession of three bags of dagga stashed in the boot of their car.

Mashonaland East acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the arrests.

“The three sacks had 70kg of dagga that is worth around $7 000. It was also discovered that the towed car had not broken down, but it was a disguise by the suspects to evade the police. The suspects had lied that the bags contained dried vegetables destined for Mbare Musika. However, upon being quizzed by the police, the suspects alleged that the dagga was from Nyanga. We warn the public against dealing in drugs and anyone found in possession or abusing such drugs will be arrested and charged accordingly,” he said.

Two years ago, police in Mutoko intercepted a haulage truck from Malawi and recovered 24 bags of dagga weighing more than 1 000kg hidden under bags of wheat bran.