3 ex-mayors battle for Kadoma seat

NEXT month’s election will trigger an intriguing political fight involving Kadoma’s two former mayors as well as the incumbent for the sole parliamentary ticket for Kadoma Central constituency.

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

Outgoing mayor Muchineripi Chinyanganya, a lawyer by profession, will lock horns with Zanu PF’s Fani Phiri and Peter Matambo of the Thokozani Khupe-led faction of the MDC-T.

Chinyanganya is contesting on the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance ticket.

The sitting legislator, Phiri, served as Kadoma mayor for two consecutive terms before Matambo took over and held the post between 2008 and 2013 and left the reins to Chinyanganya, who is the outgoing mayor.

Chinyanganya said his aim was to revive gold mining as well as the town’s farming businesses.

“Kadoma used to be an industrial hub. I believe if we get committed leadership and well-versed legislators to make good polices, investors will come to revive our mining and farming. This will be my priority among other challenges being faced here,” he said.

The aspiring lawmaker said he would work hard to bring back the glory days in Kadoma.

“I believe resumption of operations by Rio Zimbabwe will help revive soccer in the city and regain its former glory in sports. Sport acts as a unifying force for divided communities and I am committed to that,” he added.

Chinyanganya argued that under his stewardship, the city provided affordable stands, especially for the low-income earners.

“During my tenure of office as mayor, we improved housing shortages through affordable stands at Victory Park project that catered for 8 000 high-density residential stands. The payment terms are flexible. We are facing a dilapidated reticulation system that must be improved,” he said.

Chinyanganya added that Kadoma won Best Council Award in Solid Waste Management in 2017.

“As Kadoma City Council, we managed to construct a compliant landfill, which was commissioned in 2017, the only second in Zimbabwe, and I am glad we can do better at central government. The city has a population of 102 000 and the increase has had a negative effect on sanitation,” he said.

“While the population has been increasing, the sewer reticulation system has not been upgraded in some areas. There is need to overhaul the whole system.”

Chinyanganya dreams that Kadoma needs ‘‘effective representation in legislative functions to help in the reopening of the closed and new industries to create employment for local people, building of more schools, health institutions and improved service delivery’’.

He promised to broker the establishment of a university campus in the city to boost business.