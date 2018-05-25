Zuze resigns to fate

DYNAMOS came from behind to force a draw against Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium yesterday, but the point might not be enough to save the Harare football giants’ under-fire coach Biggie Zuze.

BY HENRY MHARA

BLACK RHINOS………. (1)1

DYNAMOS………………. (0)1

Substitute Quality Kangadze’s connected from an Ocean Mushure free-kick in the 59th minute to save DeMbare blushes after Lot Chiunga had thrust the army side ahead on 20 minutes.

Zuze, who came into the match under pressure following the weekend’s beating at the hands of champions FC Platinum, appeared to have resigned to fate, and is unsure of his future.

Club president Keni Mubaiwa on Wednesday warned that his executive would not take anything less than a win in this match.

Reliable sources said Zuze will not survive beyond this weekend, with the club reportedly lining up a replacement.

“The executive will judge me, and if they think I am not good enough, then there is nothing I can do. The project has to go on,” Zuze said in his post-match comments.

The former Monomotapa coach, who took over from Lloyd Mutasa has managed four points from a possible nine.

“Most people will judge me based on such games, but from where we are coming from, it’s a very good point for us. The boys put a good fight, considering where we are coming from the FC Platinum match. We need to give these players time because they are beginning to realise what they need to do going forward.”

Zuze should actually be grateful to Rhinos forwards, particularly Chiunga for this result, as they missed good chances, otherwise the army could have easily ran riot.

The ailing giants were almost gifted an early goal from Black Rhinos goalkeeper Ashley Reyners’ blunder, who miscued his clearance, but managed to recover and cleared the ball on the goal line.

That chance somehow failed to inspire the Harare giants, who were even failing to string at least three passes.

They also give away possession with alarming regularity and when the opening goal arrived, it was as a result of one such mistake.

A poor back pass from Peace Makaha was tamely cleared into touch by goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga.

As the Dynamos players were still going at their goalkeeper for giving away possession cheaply, Farai Banda took the throw-in quickly, finding an unmarked Chiunga, who fired home.

Chiunga should have doubled the advantage just before the break when he ran clear, but Mateyaunga came off his line to block the shot.

Rhinos were made to pay for the glaring miss, early into the second half. A Mushure free-kick was swung into the area and with the defenders ball watching, Kangadzi connected home.

Teams

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, S Jimu, F Banda, M Mekiwa (M Mambare, 46′), B Homora, D Mudadi, T Jaravani, W Kapinda, V Mhandu (E Chigija, 70′), W Taderera, L Chiunga

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, J Tigere, R Matova, P Makaha, G Mukambi, B Moyo, J Marufu, C Kapupurika (V Kadonzvo, 82′), E Mandiranga (M Mukumba, 58′), O Mushure, K Kumwala (Q Kangadze, 46′)