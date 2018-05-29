ZPGA hail JM Busha sponsorship

ZIMBABWE Professional Golfers Association president Gary Thompson has commended Zimbabwean business mogul Joseph Busha for his support for the development of the game of golf in the country following his sponsorship of the inaugural JM Busha Pro-Am Invitational staged at Chapman Golf Course.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The two-day JM Busha Pro-Am was part of three-event sporting fiesta, which also saw cycling and a marathon competition being staged at the same time in the capital on Africa Day.

The golf tournament, which attracted some of the country’s leading professional golfers, was won by seasoned local professional golfer Ryan Cairns on a 36-hole total of five under-par 139.

Cairns, who closed with a sizzling six-under-par round of 66, finished a shot ahead of Stephen Ferreira, who carded identical rounds of 70.

The tournament was also graced by United States-based Zimbabwean star Scott Vincent, who has been enjoying a remarkable season on the European and Asian Tours.

Vincent, who had his wife Kelsey as his caddie, settled for a tie third position alongside top amateur David Amm and leading Zambian professional golfer Madalitso Muthiya on four-under-par.

Thompson, who finished in a tie for sixth on two-under par in his last local event before he heads for the US for the US Senior Open Qualifying tournament, said: “The tournament is definitely a massive boost for the local professional golf circuit and the players are deeply appreciative to JM Busha and the sponsors for getting behind not just the golf, but also cycling and marathon.

“The tournament was a huge success and we saw some very good scores which is good for local golf. When you are getting under par scores everytime you tee it up, it’s good for your confidence and the more they play, the more they get out there, they will get better.”

Busha, who is a successful investment banker and philanthropist, said he decided to sponsor the three sporting events as a way of using sport to unite people.

“We have seen sport create bridges, be a tool, answer the call, literally be a peace making force for Africa. We are in many countries in Africa doing the same thing and this is a commitment to create the environment for prosperity and inclusion, fair play and competition,” he said.