Zimbabwean wins continental essay competition

A ZIMBABWEAN teacher in Bratislava, Slovenia, Geraldine Mukumbi, has scooped an award for the best English essay in a continental competition dubbed The Africa of My Dreams held at the just-ended African Development Bank (AfDB) annual meeting in Busan, Korea.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The contest, which was launched in February by AfDB, attracted over 2 000 contestants and four finalists were chosen on the basis of the quality of their writing and creativity.

While Mukumbi won the English category, Togolese national, Ayi Renaud Dossavi-Alipoeh, won the French category with Ivorian Ramatou Ly and Cédric Somé from Burkina Faso being the two runners-up.

The awards were presented to the winners by the president of AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, during the Africa Day celebrations.

Mukumbi, who studied English literature and African studies, said she was keen to pay tribute to “the forthright women who brought her up” and thus inspired in her love of stories.

AfDB director of communication Victor Oladokun said the bank’s aim was to give a voice to young Africans and let them show off their talent and creativity.

“Our finalists embody, in many ways, the creative energy and talent of millions of young Africans who deserve to be given the chance to achieve their full potential at the bank, we are extremely proud of the finalists in the “Africa of my Dreams” contest and we wish them every possible success in their future careers,” he said.

Every year the bank commemorates the founding of the Africa Union on May 25, 1963.