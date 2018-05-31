Zim shines at Unesco Africa Week

UNESCO director-general, Audrey Azoulay has hailed local women for the work they were doing in promoting Zimbabwean culture on the global stage.

BY LIFE&STYLE REPORTER

She made the remarks at the 15th edition of Africa Week held from May 22 to 25 at the Unesco head office in Paris, France, where Zimbabwe made a debut participation at the event.

The three-day event showcased African cultures and 54 countries exhibited their arts and crafts ware.

Convener of the Zimbabwe women’s showcase at the event, Tsitsi Machingauta, said the exhibition promoted gender equality and participation of women in nation building.

“Zimbabwean foods, arts, crafts were on display from all provinces. It was the highlight of Africa Week 2018 as it showed that Zimbabwe was truly open for business by showing its cultural face at this prestigious global event,” she said.

Machingauta said Zimbabwe’s participation was to promote and showcase the country’s rich cultural diversity to the people of the world, promote cultural and intellectual exchange, deepen relations and open up possibilities for increasing trade and development partnership between Zimbabwe and the countries accredited to Unesco.

“The three-day event ended with a dinner, where all participating African countries prepared their dishes and Zimbabwe shined with a wide selection of traditional foods which included baobab maheu, rice with peanut butter, rapoko sadza, road runner in a tomato sauce, chilli gizzard and beef kebabs, pumpkin leaves with wild mushrooms, goat tripe wrapped with intestines (zvinyenze), mopane worms, kapenta and chimodo cupcakes for desert,” she said.

She said Zimbabwe women’s showcase was sponsored by Touch of Grace Emporium, CBZ Holdings, Women’s Farming Syndicate and supported by the Unesco regional office for Southern Africa.