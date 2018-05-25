Zim joins Africa Day commemorations

ZIMBABWE today joins the rest of the continent in commemorating Africa Day, to mark 55 years since formation of the Organisation of African Union, now known as African Union.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Government, in a statement yesterday, said this year’s commemorations would be held at the Rainbow Towers Hotel under the theme, “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.”

Africa Day was first held in 1963 in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, when 32 countries formed the OAU.

Since then, over 21 additional countries have joined the union.

The OAU’s original mission was to bring freedom to African countries that were still under colonial rule in the 60s, defend their sovereignty, uphold human rights and restore the dignity of the African people.