Zanu PF youth plot ED interface rally

ZANU PF youths have announced plans to organise a bumper crowd at President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s first youth interface rally in Gweru next week, as part of efforts to drum up support for the ruling party’s presidential candidate ahead of this year’s elections.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

The party’s youth league political commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu, said the country’s 10 provinces had been tasked to bus-in at least 10 000 people apiece.

After the Gweru convention next Thursday, the youth league will then embark on provincial interface meetings with Mnangagwa’s two deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi as well as Cabinet ministers.

The youth interface rallies had become a common feature during former President Robert Mugabe’s last campaign rallies before his ouster late last year, where various party leaders took turns to denounce Mnangagwa for plotting to topple his then boss.

In an interview yesterday, Tsenengamu said there is no relationship with the past meetings organised during the Mugabe era.

“From our side, this is just a youth convention where we just want representatives of various youth groups to gather and interact with the President. For us basically it’s not about the numbers that we are going to pull but it’s about the opportunity that we are availing to the young people and have an interaction with the President,” Tsenengamu said.

“For us it’s not about the numbers that will come because it’s not a rally, but this is a convention where we will discuss issues affecting the youths from the four corners of the country,” he said.

In a circular sent to all national executive members and provincial youth chairpersons last week, Tsenengamu said each province is instructed to mobilise all the youth and organise their own means of transport to ferry delegates to the convention with the help of provincial leadership and aspiring MPs.

“This shall be a meeting of all young people from all walks of life who include district youth leaders, Ziliwaco Trust, ZNYSGA, ZICOSU, Youth in Farming, Youth in Business, youth in Tourism, Youth in Mining, youth from different churches and all religious organisations, Youth in Arts and Sports etc to interact with our President Cde ED Mnangagwa as we prepare for the pending general election,” read the circular.

“As such all provinces are hereby instructed to commence massive youth mobilisation for the event. Each province is instructed to bring a minimum 10 000 youths and please take note, this is strictly youth programme.”