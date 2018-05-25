Zanu PF, MDC-T members in court over BVR registration

AN MDC-T official who allegedly assaulted a Zanu PF member accusing her of recording names of people taking part in the Biometric Voter’s Registration (BVR) exercise appeared before Marondera magistrate Patience Chirimo on Wednesday facing assault and theft charges.

BY Jairos Saunyama

Davison Zhuwayo Mukoto (47) of Cherutombo in Marondera pleaded not guilty to the charges of assaulting Jossie Chikono. The accused said he was the one assaulted by a Zanu PF mob instead.

The matter was remanded to May 30 for continuation of trial.

According to court papers, on October 31 last year, Chikono was waiting for her colleagues by the roadside in Cherutombo, so that they proceed to the shops to register to vote.

It is alleged that Mukoto approached the complainant and demanded to know why the she was recording residents’ particulars after being registered as voters.

The accused allegedly tried to seize a book from the complainant but failed.

He then tripped the complainant to the ground and searched her all over the body as he alleged that she was hiding more books on her.

Mukoto allegedly stole a Nokia 306 cellphone in the scuffle. It is alleged that Mukoto was restrained by a passerby before the complainant fled from the scene and went to a police station.

Upon arrival at Marondera Central Police Station to report the case, the complainant saw the accused person intending to report an assault case.

Chikono then filed a report leading to the arrest of the accused.

It is alleged that Chikono sustained a sprained ankle and injuries on the left shoulder.

The value of stolen property was pegged at $35.

Lovemore Musariyarwa represented the state.