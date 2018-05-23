Zahara to grace Musha Mukadzi dinner

SOUTH African music sensation Zahara will headline the annual Musha Mukadzi Charitable Foundation golf day and dinner meant to raise funds for cancer awareness programmes on Saturday at Borrowdale Brooke Golf and Country Club in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Musha Mukadzi Charitable Foundation, established by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Marry, specialises in cancer prevention and awareness.

Zahara, who will be the guest artiste, will perform alongside local acts Jah Prayzah and Alick Macheso at the event to be held under the theme Creating Our Own Path.

“This year’s Musha Mukadzi Charitable Foundation golf day and dinner will see South African singer Zahara, who will arrive on the day of the event, joined by our own talented artistes Jah Prayzah and Alick Macheso to entertain guests at this annual event,” Tendai Chirawu, a board member of the foundation, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday.

He said Namibian Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah would be the guest of honour at the event.

Chirau said proceeds from the event would be channelled to cancer awareness projects run by the foundation.

“We have been involved in a number of projects and last week, we were in Doma, where we donated some sewing machines to the Doma people for their projects,” he said.

“We will continue with our quest to save lives through our numerous cancer awareness and prevention campaign programmes after we realised that due to ignorance and lack of knowledge, most cancer cases go undetected until they are at an advanced stage, leading to loss of lives.”

Jah Prayzah’s manager, Keen Mushapaidze said they were honoured to be part of the initiative.

“We have been working with Mushamukadzi for a while now and what makes it special for us is the fact that it is a charity initiative that seeks to assist people in need, particularly those living with cancer,” he said.